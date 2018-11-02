YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon says it has launched a manhunt for armed separatists who chopped off the fingers of four workers on a rubber plantation in the country’s restive English-speaking southwest.
The attack is the second of its kind in less than a week by the militants, who said the victims had defied instructions not to work on the rubber plantations.
David Epie, a 43-year-old worker at a rubber plantation, says armed men attacked him and three of his co-workers on Thursday evening.
Conflicts began in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon in 2016 when teachers and lawyers complained of discrimination by the French-speaking majority in education and the justice system. The government responded with a crackdown and separatists took over with violence.
