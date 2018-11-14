YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon’s military says it has killed least 30 separatists in the past few days in the country’s restive North West region.
Military spokesman Col. Didier Badjeck said Wednesday that figures may increase after intense fighting in the Mayo Binka area.
Badjeck said no soldiers died in the fighting. He said the military freed people held by separatists and more than 100 fleeing the violence have arrived in the capital, Yaounde.
Hundreds have been killed in the past year in fighting between the military and armed separatists in Cameroon’s northwestern and southwestern regions. The trouble started a year ago the government clamped down on peaceful demonstrations by English-speaking teachers and lawyers protesting what they said was their marginalization by Cameroon’s French-speaking majority.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Turkey: 'Atrocious' recording suggests killer used drugs VIEW
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
- A reader's guide to 12 Trump administration targets House Democrats are preparing to investigate
- Utility emailed Northern California woman about power-line problems 1 day before fire
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
Separatists demand an independent state, they call Ambazonia.