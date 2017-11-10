ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a camera battery overheated and exploded at the Orlando International Airport, prompting flights to be held.

Orlando police announced on Twitter that no shots were fired and no one was injured Friday evening after travelers heard a loud sound and fled the airport. Passengers have been allowed to re-enter, and checkpoints have reopened.

Police say the lithium-ion battery had been inside a camera and packed in bag, which was smoldering when investigators arrived.

It wasn’t clear where exactly in the airport the explosion occurred or how many flights were affected.