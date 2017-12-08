CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Camden’s baseball stadium will replaced by fields for Rutgers-Camden athletes and the community.

Rutgers on Thursday agreed to invest $7.5 million in the project to redevelop Campbell’s Field, which sits across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

It was heralded as a field of dreams when ground was broken on the project in 1999. But the stadium ran into financial trouble and lost its minor league baseball team.

Plans call for constructing athletic fields, bleachers and locker rooms for Rutgers-Camden’s NCAA Division III baseball team. University officials say its softball, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams will also use the fields along with Camden students and residents.

Camden would seek state funding to help pay for the estimated $15 million project.

There’s no date for demolishing the stadium.