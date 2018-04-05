CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey charter school will receive a new turf field through a partnership between the NFL and a community development organization.
The Courier-Post reports the field at KIPP Lanning Square Middle School in Camden will be built with a $250,000 grant from the NFL Foundation, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.
The NFL Foundation and LISC Grassroots Program build and renovate turf fields across the nation. In the past 20 years, the partnership has committed $46 million to more than 300 projects.
Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski said in a release that the team was thankful to be a part of the partnership. Smolenski said the Eagles have helped contribute nearly $2.5 million for field and park restoration projects in the greater Philadelphia area.
Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/