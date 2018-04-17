FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota ranchers are continuing with spring calving and lambing, while farmers are preparing to start getting into the fields to begin spring planting.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that calving is 57 percent complete and lambing is 77 percent done. Death loss is mostly average to light.

Eighty-five percent of the state’s winter wheat crop is rated fair, good or excellent. The report says farmers on average plan to start spring fieldwork on May 3.

About two-thirds of the state’s topsoil moisture supplies and about half of the subsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.