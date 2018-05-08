GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Calvin College is changing its name to Calvin University.

The private liberal arts school in Grand Rapids says the change will occur in 2020, a century after Calvin became a four-year college.

Calvin has 3,800 students and is affiliated with the Christian Reformed Church. The school said Tuesday that the name change is being made partly to appeal to international students who are more familiar with “university” than “college.”

Tuition will cost about $35,000 during the next school year, although Calvin says 99 percent of students receive financial aid. Alumni include U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.