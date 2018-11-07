LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has received one of Britain’s highest awards from Prince William — and thought about giving him a kiss at the Buckingham Palace ceremony.
Thompson received a damehood on Wednesday in recognition for her splendid career, an event made special by the fact that it was given to her by William, a longtime friend.
“I love Prince William. I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other,” she says. “I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No don’t’!”
Thompson was named for the female equivalent of a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List in June.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Republicans attack Jewish candidates, including Kim Schrier, with an age-old caricature: fistfuls of cash
- Democrats seize House control, but Trump's GOP holds Senate WATCH
- A Delta passenger sat in poo. The plane took off despite his pleas.
- A night of firsts: Historic results of Election Day 2018
- Iowa winner claims huge Powerball jackpot VIEW
She plans to use the honor to focus attention on the plight of poor children who don’t get adequate food during school holidays.