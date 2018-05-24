TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has condemned the killing of three indigenous men by a Honduran military patrol in the remote eastern Gracias a Dios province.
The three victims were in a boat on the Warunta river before dawn Saturday when the soldiers fired on them.
Human rights groups said the soldiers used unnecessary force against the men. Activists say the men were transporting wood in their boat and didn’t obey the patrol’s command to stop because they feared the soldiers were drug traffickers. The area is a transit point for Colombian cocaine.
The military called the incident “confusing” in a statement, but said the victims attacked first.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
Local residents later partially burned a military outpost and the soldiers had to be evacuated by helicopter.