CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — A telemarketing company plans to open a new call center in Carthage.

The company, iPacesetters, announced this week that the new center could bring 150 to 200 full-time jobs to the southwest Missouri city. Site director Brian Dinwiddie says 15 employees already hired by the company will begin work Monday.

The Joplin Globe reports center employees will make sales calls for a cable provider, which he declined to identify.

The company has call centers in seven states, as well as overseas, and employs about 1,600 people. It is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

The company also announced plans this week to open another call center in Lincoln, Nebraska, that will employee 200 people.

___

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com