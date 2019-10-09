SAN FRANCISCO — As more than half a million customers in this area lost power Wednesday amid a series of planned outages aimed at thwarting wildfires, Tesla owners were confronted with another troubling possibility: their cars running out of juice.

The automaker issued a preemptive over-the-air advisory overnight to many vehicle owners telling them to charge up ahead of the planned outages, which utility Pacific Gas and Electric began rolling out Wednesday to try to lessen the risk of wildfires.

“A utility company in your area announced they may turn off power in some areas of Northern California beginning October 9 as part of public safety power shut-offs, which may affect power to charging options,” the message read, according to social media posts. “We recommend charging your Tesla to 100% today to ensure your drive remains uninterrupted.”

Tesla went on to advise that the on- or offline status of its “Supercharger” stations, where owners can secure a faster battery refill, would be displayed on in-car maps.

Zlatko Unger of Redwood City, California, said he received the alert on his Tesla Model 3 as he climbed in his car to grab lunch for his family Wednesday. The 35-year-old tech worker immediately looked up the availability of chargers nearby, noticing the one he frequented appeared “a little busier than usual.” Unger, who still had power Wednesday, said he would plan to arrive early Thursday to charge.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request seeking additional information on how many customers received the warnings, how its Supercharging network was expected to be affected, and whether the company is advising customers not to charge once the outages are in effect.

The advisory is significant for customers in the Bay Area, where Tesla’s premium electric luxury cars are a common sight. California is the country’s largest electric vehicle market, according to EVAdoption.com, which tracks the figures on electric market share, and the sales are largely driven by Tesla, which made up more than half of the country’s overall EV sales. The International Council on Clean Transportation reported this year that the San Jose area — in the heart of Silicon Valley — had the country’s highest share of electric vehicles by population, followed by San Francisco, along with San Diego and Los Angeles.

PG&E said the outages would affect nearly 1 million customers in California across more than half of the state’s 58 counties, the most extensive planned blackout ever for the state.

It wasn’t all rosy for traditional internal combustion vehicles either, however. Gas pumps could also be affected, both by a rush to secure fuel amid the outages and the fact that many gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps.

For Unger, the alert was helpful in more than one way. It reminded him what his family would do in a catastrophe: use his Kia Niro plug-in hybrid, which can turn to gasoline once the battery depletes.

“If everything went haywire, we would opt to use the hybrid instead — just because of the practicality,” he said.