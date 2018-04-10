SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has won the endorsement of California Gov. Jerry Brown in her bid for a fifth full term in Washington.

Feinstein faces a challenge from state Sen. Kevin de Leon, a fellow Democrat who argues she is not standing up enough against President Donald Trump.

But Brown, in his Tuesday endorsement, says Feinstein is “exactly the right person to ensure that Trump is held accountable.”

Feinstein and Brown are longtime friends. In accepting his endorsement, she called him a “California original” and said she admires his leadership. Brown is serving the last year of his fourth term as governor.

He is the latest prominent California Democrat to back Feinstein.

De Leon’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.