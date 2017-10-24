BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 38-year-old California woman has pleaded guilty to making and passing $100 bills in Montana, defrauding businesses throughout the state of about $45,000.
The Billings Gazette reports Misty Nicole Marcum of Bakersfield, California, pleaded guilty Tuesday to counterfeiting as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 28. She remains in custody.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich says Marcum’s scheme ran from May 2015 to June 2016. Prosecutors say she counterfeited the money by bleaching $1 bills and re-printing them as $100 bills.
An informant reported witnessing her bleach and print $100 bills.
The indictment alleged Marcum passed the counterfeit money in Billings, Bozeman, Laurel, Columbus, Big Timber, Livingston, Judith Gap, Belgrade, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Missoula and Hamilton.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com