The Associated Press

FORESTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California woman has been badly burned after she attempted suicide by setting herself on fire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old Forestville woman doused herself with gasoline and set herself ablaze at a neighbor’s house Thursday morning.

Her boyfriend told authorities that the woman was engulfed in flames when she ran back across the street from the neighbor’s home.

He doused the fire with a garden hose but the woman has severe burns. She’s hospitalized but there’s no word on her condition.

Authorities say the neighbor’s home also caught fire. Firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen area but they say the blaze caused about $100,000 in damage.

