FORESTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California woman has been badly burned after she attempted suicide by setting herself on fire.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old Forestville woman doused herself with gasoline and set herself ablaze at a neighbor’s house Thursday morning.
Her boyfriend told authorities that the woman was engulfed in flames when she ran back across the street from the neighbor’s home.
He doused the fire with a garden hose but the woman has severe burns. She’s hospitalized but there’s no word on her condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
Authorities say the neighbor’s home also caught fire. Firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen area but they say the blaze caused about $100,000 in damage.