LOS ANGELES (AP) — Strong winds have begun to die down after lashing parts of greater Los Angeles, the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada.
Numerous trees fell and scattered power outages occurred through early Friday before the system began weakening.
The blustery system blew in Thursday, bringing light snow to mountains along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles and greater amounts to the Sierra.
The National Weather Service says the northerly winds will weaken as they transition to northeasterly and flow shifts offshore.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
The thousands of people heading to the Riverside County desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will find sunny conditions through the weekend, with decreasing winds and temperatures rising from the low 80s to the low 90s.