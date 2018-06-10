PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California high school valedictorian is upset her graduation speech to classmates was cut off after she veered from an approved script.

The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa reports that Lulabel Seitz was appalled the microphone was muted during her June 2 speech.

Petaluma High School officials say speakers had been warned their mics would be silenced if they diverted from approved scripts.

Seitz says she had been sexually assaulted on campus and wanted to show frustration for a lack of action by the school. In a YouTube video of her uncensored speech, she criticized the defense of perpetrators and silencing of victims.

Principal David Stirrat says the school had been tipped off in advance that Seitz might deviate from her script.

Seitz will attend Stanford University.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com