SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians registering to vote will soon be using an updated form that officials say makes it easier to register without a political party preference.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla says the changes announced Thursday come in part because many Californians intending to register as independents accidentally register with the far-right American Independent Party.
Padilla says the new form uses clearer language to delineate the option to register without a party preference.
Officials say the new card is more logical and uses more conversational language than the old form. They say the changes will make it easier for people with difficulty reading, limited English understanding, or eyesight problems to correctly register to vote.
The new form also has a larger section for people to sign up to vote by mail.