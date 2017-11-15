IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Paintings rarely seen by the public will be displayed at the University of California, Irvine, after an art collector donated more than 3,000 pieces to the school.

UC Irvine said Tuesday that the works will be exhibited along with other art in a new museum to be built on the campus about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

Gerald Buck, a developer who died in 2013, bequeathed more than 3,200 original works to the university. Officials say Buck kept the collection — said to be worth tens of millions of dollars — in his home, a warehouse and a private gallery.

It includes paintings by prominent 20th Century artists such as Richard Diebenkorn, Sam Francis and Joan Brown.

The school hopes the collection will make Irvine a destination for art lovers.