CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — A local TV news reporter became the subject of a crime story when her purse was stolen in a brazen robbery at a Northern California store.
KTVU ‘s Claudine Wong says she was pushing a shopping cart through the parking lot after shopping at a Costco on Friday when a car pulled up beside her.
Suddenly someone leaned out of the passenger seat and grabbed her purse from atop the cart. The car, a dark colored Honda sedan with paper dealer plates, then sped away.
Wong writes on Facebook that her purse contained her wallet and cell phone.
Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Concord are looking at surveillance video, which recorded images of the suspect car driving off.
Wong says she wasn’t hurt.
Information from: KTVU-TV.