LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California trucking company and three men are facing federal charges for allegedly using some 40 unsafe gasoline tanker trucks and shady methods to keep operating despite the deaths of two employees.
A grand jury on Wednesday indicted National Distribution Services of Corona, owner Carl Johansson and two employees for conspiracy and illegal welding.
The indictment alleges that Johansson allowed uncertified repairs to company trucks. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison after a 1993 welding accident that killed a worker.
Another welder was killed in 2014 when his torch ignited gasoline fumes. Federal regulators ordered company tankers off the road but Johannson allegedly changed the company name and used other schemes to keep operating.
Attorney Mark Werksman says Johansson denies the charges and responsibility for that accident.