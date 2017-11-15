ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old high school student has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to carry out shootings at several Southern California campuses.

Police say the freshman at Anaheim’s Western High School was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Kristina Hamm of the Anaheim Police Department says the teen allegedly threatened on social media to shoot up his school and three others in Orange County on Friday.

Investigators tracked the suspect down after a concerned student brought a social media post to the attention of authorities.

Hamm says the boy, who was not named because he’s a juvenile, could face charges including making criminal threats.

She says it’s not immediately clear whether the teen had the capability to carry out the threats.