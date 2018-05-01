SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California company that federal officials say violated salary requirements of the country’s foreign-worker visa program will pay a total of $173,044 to 12 workers.
The U.S Department of Labor said Tuesday that information technology provider Cloudwick Technologies Inc. underpaid the employees hired from India who obtained special highly skilled worker visas. The department says Cloudwick also made illegal payroll deductions.
The department said companies hiring foreign workers with the special H1-B visas are required to pay minimum salaries. Some employees were allegedly promised salaries up to $8,300 per month, but instead received $800 net per month.
The Newark, California-based company agreed to hire an outside monitor to ensure future compliance.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Messages left by The Associated Press with Cloudwick were not immediately returned Tuesday.