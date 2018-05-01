SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California company that federal officials say violated salary requirements of the country’s foreign-worker visa program will pay a total of $173,044 to 12 workers.

The U.S Department of Labor said Tuesday that information technology provider Cloudwick Technologies Inc. underpaid the employees hired from India who obtained special highly skilled worker visas. The department says Cloudwick also made illegal payroll deductions.

The department said companies hiring foreign workers with the special H1-B visas are required to pay minimum salaries. Some employees were allegedly promised salaries up to $8,300 per month, but instead received $800 net per month.

The Newark, California-based company agreed to hire an outside monitor to ensure future compliance.

Messages left by The Associated Press with Cloudwick were not immediately returned Tuesday.