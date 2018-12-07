Share story

By
The Associated Press

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A California prosecutor has charged a high school teacher with several child cruelty and battery counts after she forcibly cut the hair of one of her students.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said in a news release Friday that 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger faces up to 3 years and 6 months in jail if convicted of all six counts.

Gieszinger was arrested Wednesday after video posted to social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in Visalia sitting in a chair as she cuts his hair.

In a video obtained by KFSN-TV, the science and chemistry teacher is heard belting the “Star Spangled Banner” while cutting the boy’s hair and tossing chunks behind her.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The district attorney’s office did not know if Gieszinger had retained an attorney.

The Associated Press