BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are investigating the in-custody death of a man arrested on suspicion of threatening a woman with a gun.

Officials say the man became unresponsive shortly after his arrest Monday in Bakersfield. He died at the scene moments later.

KBAK-TV reports authorities later determined the man had been carrying a fake gun.

The man wasn’t immediately identified and authorities have not provided details on what may have caused the death.