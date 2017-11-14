BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are investigating the in-custody death of a man arrested on suspicion of threatening a woman with a gun.
Officials say the man became unresponsive shortly after his arrest Monday in Bakersfield. He died at the scene moments later.
KBAK-TV reports authorities later determined the man had been carrying a fake gun.
The man wasn’t immediately identified and authorities have not provided details on what may have caused the death.
