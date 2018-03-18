SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento animal shelter is seeking supplies and cash donations to care for nearly 300 rabbits taken from a single property.
KTXL-TV reports the bunnies are of varying ages and not available for adoption because they are part of an investigation.
Folsom Police Department Det. Donald Rowberry says officers were responding to a separate call when they looked over a fence and spotted about 100 rabbits. The officers called for backup and found many more bunnies hopping in unsanitary living conditions.
Folsom city code allows only two rabbits per home. The Sacramento SPCA received 286 from the home on Friday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
The shelter needs small litter boxes, small ceramic bowls and bunny water bottles, among other items.
The group is calling for rabbit-related help through social media with the hashtag #bunoverload2018.
___
Information from: KTXL-TV.