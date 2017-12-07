MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff says a “screw-up” led to the mistaken release of an inmate who had pleaded guilty to child molestation.
The Merced Sun-Star reported Thursday that Merced County jailers mistakenly allowed 38-year-old Primitivo Gonzalez to post bail Nov. 22.
Gonzalez had pleaded guilty to repeatedly molesting a 5-year-old girl. A judge had ordered him held without bail until sentencing.
Sheriff Vern Warnke says he takes responsibility for the mistaken release and has taken steps to prevent a repeat.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
The sheriff defends not making public the man’s release, saying he believed the man quickly returned to Mexico and is no longer a threat in Merced County.
___
Information from: Merced Sun-Star, http://www.mercedsun-star.com