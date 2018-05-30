SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California appellate court has ruled that San Francisco Police administrators acted appropriately in delaying disciplinary action against officers caught exchanging racist and homophobic text messages, raising the possibility the officers could face punishment.

Officer Rain Daughtery sued in 2015 to stop the disciplinary proceedings against him and nine unnamed officers.

A trial court judge cited a California statute of limitations law requiring officers be punished within a year of their transgressions. The judge said the department waited too long before trying to fire the officers.

The Court of Appeal reversed that decision Wednesday, ruling that there are exceptions to the statute of limitations. The unanimous three-judge panel said the department acted appropriately in waiting for the federal corruption probe to end.

The judges sent the case back to the trial court.