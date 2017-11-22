LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of coastal California is enjoying a summerlike Thanksgiving week two-thirds of the way through fall.
The National Weather Service says temperatures records have been broken or tied this week under the influence of high pressure, and more new marks are likely to be set.
Many parts of Southern California hit the 80s well before noon Wednesday and a few locations had already hit 90 degrees.
Records broken or tied Tuesday ranged from 91 at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank to 81 at Santa Cruz.
The Central Valley, meanwhile, has experienced early morning dense fog.
There’s a chance of rain north of San Francisco on Thanksgiving but warm and dry will be the rule elsewhere.