South Lake Tahoe, with its stunning mountain views, winter playgrounds and location on one of America’s iconic lakes, was the most in-demand destination of 2021, according to an analysis by Zillow.

For 2022, it’s been replaced by a city in Kansas.

Prairie Village, an “upscale suburban community just minutes from downtown Kansas City,” led Zillow’s list of the most in-demand destinations in the nation in 2022, the real estate firm announced. It led the website in views of “for-sale listings per day,” the company said. Zillow also used available inventory, price appreciation and sales volume to determine its most popular spots.

South Lake Tahoe finished third among the most popular vacation towns searched on Zillow, trailing Lavallette, New Jersey; and Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

“The most popular places on Zillow reflect a couple of trends we’ve been seeing over the past year,” the company wrote in announcing its latest rankings. “Where last year’s list was dominated by cities an hour or more away from the nearest major metro, this year’s top cities are closer to major metros, potentially offering a shorter commute for residents who are transitioning from fully remote work to hybrid arrangements.”

Southern California dominated last year’s rankings. Calabasas and Malibu were the second- and third-highest ranked destinations. Big Bear Lake was the most popular vacation town, followed by nearby Lake Arrowhead.

Potential homebuyers were drawn to vacation-style living in 2021 as they increasingly sought to leave crowded cities behind in search of a more simple life and room to move.

That’s not to say homebuyers are ignoring Northern California or the Sacramento region: Sacramento was again the most popular destination for Redfin users looking to move to a different city in November, the real estate company said this week.