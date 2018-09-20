LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California police department has written and produced a six-episode “true crime” podcast in hopes of intensifying a potentially global manhunt for a millionaire suspected of killing his wife in 2012 then vanishing while free on $1 million bail.

Police in Newport Beach announced “Countdown to Capture,” which tells the story of Peter Chadwick going from a seemingly quiet family man to a suspect in his wife’s slaying and then a fugitive who disappeared with millions of dollars.

Authorities say Chadwick and his wife disappeared on Oct. 10, 2012. He called 911 the next day and told authorities his wife was killed by a handyman who kidnapped him.

Chadwick quickly became the suspect, however, and his wife’s body was found a week later in suburban San Diego.