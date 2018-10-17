DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Police say they are investigating a report that a Northern California high school student mixed her cremated grandfather’s ashes into homemade cookies and shared them with several classmates.

Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov on Wednesday said two students baked the cookies and shared them with at least nine classmates at their public charter high school 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento on Oct. 4.

Doroshov said the Da Vinci Charter Academy students’ motive is unknown but they are unlikely to be charged with a crime, even if one can be found that would apply to the incident. He said police will let the school handle the matter.

Principal Tyler Millsap told parents in a letter the students are remorseful and that “this is now a personal family matter.”