SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Police are looking for gunmen who shot up a party bus in Santa Monica, killing a woman passenger.
Police say two unrelated party buses were parked near the Santa Monica Pier at around 1 a.m. Saturday when a group from one bus got into an argument with a group from the other bus.
Police say two or three men opened fire on the other bus, hitting several people inside, then ran off.
The driver drove the bus to the police station.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and three others were taken to a hospital, where a woman in her 30s died and the other two victims are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made but police say four guns were found.