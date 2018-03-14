JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple found with their three children in a makeshift desert shack say they hope to be reunited with their kids now that they have a house to live in.

Daniel Panico and Mona Kirk on Tuesday visited their new home near Joshua Tree that was paid for by donations to an online fundraising site started by their friend.

Their lawyers say they’ll argue that child endangerment charges should be dropped. Panico and Kirk say they’re not abusive, just poor.

Authorities took custody of the kids when the parents were arrested last month. Investigators say the children had been living without running water or electricity for several years.

Panico fought back tears Tuesday as he told KMIR-TV that he’s dreamed of bringing his family together in a house.

