LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting three women while on duty — forcing each of them to expose themselves and fondling two of them during traffic stops.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says a jury deliberated for less than five hours Monday before finding Israel Sanchez guilty. He was convicted of 14 felonies including sexual battery, assault under color of authority and bribery.
Prosecutors said the crimes occurred in 2014 while Sanchez was a police officer in the city of Monterey Park.
The 41-year-old faces up to 11 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 24.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Britain playgrounds: learning to accept risk, and occasional ‘owie’