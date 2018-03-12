LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting three women while on duty — forcing each of them to expose themselves and fondling two of them during traffic stops.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says a jury deliberated for less than five hours Monday before finding Israel Sanchez guilty. He was convicted of 14 felonies including sexual battery, assault under color of authority and bribery.

Prosecutors said the crimes occurred in 2014 while Sanchez was a police officer in the city of Monterey Park.

The 41-year-old faces up to 11 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 24.