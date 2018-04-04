SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy sailor charged with trying to kill his wife with toxic thallium has pleaded not guilty in San Diego.

Prosecutors say Race Remmington Uto was arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder. The 27-year-old entered his plea Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Uto poisoned his wife with thallium at least three times starting last year. The toxic metal is odorless and tasteless.

Investigators say Brigida Uto became so sick her hair fell out and she couldn’t use her hands or arms.

Thallium is used internationally in electronics manufacturing and for other purposes. It once was used in rat poison in the U.S. but is now banned for commercial use in this country.

Uto is an Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class assigned to Naval Base Point Loma.