PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — A mountain lion roaming the parking lot of a busy office complex in the eastern San Francisco Bay suburbs has been tranquilized and removed with some high-tech help.

Police in Pleasanton, California, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers used a drone with thermal imaging cameras to track the puma, which appears to be about a year old and healthy at about 80 pounds. It took four tranquilizer darts to bring him down.

Fish and Wildlife Lt. Clayton Garrett said they were in a hurry to get the job done so that the animal could be released in a more suitable wilderness area.

He said what they didn’t want is for him to wake up while they’re driving him out to a safer spot.