SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who kept a document on his computer titled “How to Practice Child Love” has been sentenced to 125 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting youngsters as young as 5 years old.
David Goodman, a one-time Disneyland employee, was sentenced Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the 25-year-old Banning man assaulted children ranging in age from 5 to 11. He was arrested in 2014 and convicted last month.
Prosecutors say Goodman wrote a detailed confession letter that said the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers, whom he described as “easy targets.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
He also volunteered at a children’s theater group.
___
Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com