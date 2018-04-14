MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A former minister who jumped bail during his trial for sexually assaulting a teen parishioner has been sentenced in Northern California to more than 34 years in prison.
The East Bay Times reports Fernando Maldonado, who was recently captured in Mexico, sat silently during a sentencing hearing Friday in a San Francisco Bay Area courtroom.
He was convicted last year of more than 20 sex abuse counts. Maldonado was first arrested in 2016, just days after the teen victim went to police to report the abuse she said started three years earlier.
Maldonado used to work at Morello Baptist Church in Martinez. He later became a minister for the Grace Bible Church in Pleasant Hill.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'