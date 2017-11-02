LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — The California men will be honored for their actions in preventing a man from fleeing after he had sexually assaulted a teenage girl in May 2015.
KABC-TV reports the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday will award four men the Courageous Citizen Award for their actions that led to the arrest of Joseph Cornett in Lancaster.
Authorities say the men cornered Cornett after they saw a 15-year-old victim running from him. Cornett’s vehicle had become stuck in the sand, and the men prevented him from exiting until authorities arrived. The men filmed the ordeal on their cellphones.
Cornett was convicted last year of 15 felony counts involving kidnap and rape of minors, and he was given a life sentence.
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/