FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two California men were arrested when a trooper found 70 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop.

The suspects were pulled over on Interstate 94 in Fargo. The patrol says a search revealed two duffel bags of pot with an estimated street value of $115,000.

The two men are facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.