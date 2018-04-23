LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who wanted to smuggle fighter jet parts to Iran has been sentenced to nearly 3 ½ years in federal prison.
City News Service says Zavik Zargarian of Glendale was sentenced Monday.
Authorities say Zargarian tried to buy aircraft parts used in F-18s and other jets from an undercover Homeland Security agent posing as a parts supplier.
Prosecutors say he and an Iranian citizen wanted to buy more than $3.5 million worth of parts.
Zargarian pleaded guilty last year to violating the U.S. embargo on Iran.
The Iranian citizen, Hanri Terminassian, was charged in the case but remains in Iran.