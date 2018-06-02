KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A second man accused of trafficking drugs to Ketchikan has pleaded guilty to a charge of methamphetamine conspiracy.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports 31-year-old Alfonso Francisco Sandoval entered his guilty plea in federal court Thursday in Juneau.
Sandoval and 31-year-old Arthur Ruben Castillo were arrested in October following an investigation by state and local police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Police executed search warrants at Ketchikan residences associated with the two men and found meth, heroin, marijuana, cash, guns and ammunition.
Authorities say the two men lived in Fresno, California, and were involved in a network that smuggled drugs to Alaska.
Castillo pleaded guilty in April.
Sandoval is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Castillo’s sentencing is planned for September.
___
Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com