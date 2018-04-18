RENO, Nev. (AP) — A California man has been killed in a skiing accident at a resort at Lake Tahoe.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Jeffrey Pearlstein of Kings Beach lost control and crashed while skiing in a very steep area of the “Keyhole” area at Alpine Meadows around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
First responders tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene near Tahoe City, California.
Authorities say he was wearing a helmet. No other details have been released.
