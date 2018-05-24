SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to more than 34 years in prison for shooting at two police officers in the city of Santa Paula.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Severiano Arredondo was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of assault with a firearm in March.

Prosecutors say two Santa Paula police officers were on patrol in June 2012 when they saw Arredondo jaywalk.

When they called out to Arredondo, he continued to walk away. When they called out a second time, prosecutors say Arredondo turned around, pulled a gun from his waist and fired four shots at the officers.

One officer dove into a bush and the other took cover behind his patrol car. Neither was hit.

Jurors deadlocked on an attempted murder charge against Arredondo.