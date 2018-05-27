FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man faces 44 years to life in prison after being convicted of attempting to kill a police officer.

The Fresno Bee reports that in August 2016, 31-year-old Ruben Carreles opened the front passenger door of a car and started running as Porterville police were attempting to pull over a vehicle he was in.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says police chased Carreles, and as they were gaining on him, Carreles turned and pointed a gun at an officer. Carreles opened fire and shot the officer in the buttocks.

The office says Carreles went to shoot at the officer again, but was shot by the injured officer and his partner.

Carreles and the driver of the car were then arrested.

