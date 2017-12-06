RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been convicted of killing a man who vanished 25 years ago.
Russell Huber was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder. He’s facing life in prison without chance of parole.
Cold-case investigators say DNA from a cigarette butt found in the victim’s abandoned truck helped link Huber to the death of 41-year-old Clyde Hayward.
The Palm Desert man failed to show up for a date with his girlfriend in 1992. Shell casings and blood were later found near his pickup in Riverside County.
Hayward’s remains were found buried in a Clark County, Nevada streambed in 1993 but were only positively identified in 2014.
Prosecutors contend that Huber was hired to kill Hayward after his girlfriend rejected a marriage proposal from her boss, who died in 2001.