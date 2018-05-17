SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation aimed at protecting people living in the country illegally from having their immigration status disclosed in open court.
The measure signed Thursday would require lawyers to get permission from a judge before discussing someone’s immigration status publicly.
San Francisco Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener says the measure would ensure crime victims and witnesses aren’t scared away from testifying in court.
Critics of Wiener’s bill say the bill won’t do anything to protect immigrants and may give them false confidence.
California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye drew national attention last year when she condemned federal immigration enforcement operations in courthouses.
SB785 takes effect immediately but only remain law through 2022 unless reauthorized.