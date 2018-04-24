Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A jury in Northern California found a 20-year-old man guilty in the torture, starving and beating of two children whose bodies were found in a storage unit.

KSBW-TV reports a jury on Monday found Gustavo Curiel guilty in the 2015 killings of 7-year-old Shaun Tara and his 3-year-old sister, Delylah Tara. The jury also found him guilty of torturing their older sister in their Salinas apartment.

Curiel’s former girlfriend and the children’s aunt, 42-year-old Tami Huntsman, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of murder.

Police in Plumas County found their sister, who was 9 at the time, injured in the backseat of an SUV in December 2015.

The child told investigators that Huntsman and Curiel killed her younger siblings on Thanksgiving after she was caught stealing a bagel.

Information from: KSBW-TV.

