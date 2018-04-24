SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A jury in Northern California found a 20-year-old man guilty in the torture, starving and beating of two children whose bodies were found in a storage unit.
KSBW-TV reports a jury on Monday found Gustavo Curiel guilty in the 2015 killings of 7-year-old Shaun Tara and his 3-year-old sister, Delylah Tara. The jury also found him guilty of torturing their older sister in their Salinas apartment.
Curiel’s former girlfriend and the children’s aunt, 42-year-old Tami Huntsman, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of murder.
Police in Plumas County found their sister, who was 9 at the time, injured in the backseat of an SUV in December 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
The child told investigators that Huntsman and Curiel killed her younger siblings on Thanksgiving after she was caught stealing a bagel.
___
Information from: KSBW-TV.