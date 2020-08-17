After a weekend of dramatic lightning storms, fire tornadoes, power interruptions and possibly the highest temperature recorded in Death Valley, California regulators warned of more rolling blackouts as an extreme heat wave continued to cause the most severe power shortage in the state in nearly two decades.

The state initiated blackouts both Friday and Saturday nights, and officials said more could come this week if conservation measures didn’t work.

The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide flex alert Thursday, recommending air conditioning thermostats be set to 78 degrees, unnecessary lights be turned off, electrical devices not in use be unplugged, blinds and drapes be closed, and fans used, when possible.

The ISO, which runs the electric grid for most of California, then declared a Stage 3 emergency Friday evening and ordered utilities to shed about 1,000 megawatts, prompting rolling blackouts across the state. A single megawatt powers about 750 homes, spokeswoman Anne Gonzales said.

It was the first time since 2001 that state electric grid operators had had to implement such a drastic step.

A second statewide flex alert was issued Sunday, lasting for four days.

The heat wave “is causing a strain on supplies, and consumers should be prepared for likely rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings through Wednesday,” the ISO said in its alert, adding that there is not enough energy to meet the high demand for electricity as people try to keep cool amid the extreme heat.

California is in the grip of one of the worst heat waves in years. The National Weather Service said it expected more record-breaking temperatures Monday and Tuesday — with relief coming only after Thursday.

Temperatures in Death Valley skyrocketed to a blistering 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet. It is possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth since 1913.

If the weather service’s recording is correct, it is among the top-three highest temperatures ever measured in Death Valley, as well as the highest temperature during the month of August.

On Sunday, many areas reached record highs for the day, including at Los Angeles International Airport, UCLA, Palmdale and Oxnard.

Multiple heat records were also set Saturday. The National Weather Service reported a high of 112 in Woodland Hills, breaking the record of 108 set in 1977, and a high of 92 at UCLA, breaking the record of 90 set in 2003. Downtown L.A. hit 98 degrees, tying a record set in 1994.

The excessive heat is the result of a large, strong high-pressure system centered over Arizona, which is keeping the Southwestern U.S. hot almost everywhere except within a few miles of the coast.

The record temperatures are straining the state’s power grid. Residents are asked to lower energy use from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., when temperatures remain high but the sun is weaker, for the next several days.

The heat has also worsened fire conditions in the West.

A massive wildfire in Northern California spawned rotating columns of flames Saturday, prompting forecasters to issue a rare fire-related tornado warning.

“It was a first for us,” said Shane Snyder, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno, which issued the warning shortly before 3 p.m.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed twister-like formations in the path of the Loyalton fire, which started Friday evening in the Tahoe National Forest near California’s border with Nevada. The fire quickly grew to 20,000 acres and, by Monday morning, had consumed 36,295 acres and was 5% contained. Authorities were performing updated flight mapping and expected the acreage to rise, said Joe Flannery, public affairs officer for the national forest.

“Our resources on the ground are facing extreme fire behavior, rugged terrain and warm temperatures,” Flannery said.

Rare lightning storms struck the San Francisco Bay Area and the Monterey Bay region Sunday morning, sparking multiple vegetation fires in Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

A lightning strike sparked a 2,800-acre fire in Monterey County that was threatening homes and caused evacuations south of Salinas.

The Lake fire, in the Angeles National Forest above Lake Hughes, had grown to 18,526 acres and was 31% contained as of Monday morning. At least 12 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed. The Ranch 2 fire north of Azusa had burned at least 2,256 acres.

Times staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.

